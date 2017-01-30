NORTHEAST OHIO - Heading out the door tonight looks good.
However, overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning, expect another round of impactful snow that will cause issues on roadways and will compound driving issues on untreated roads from this morning's round of snow.
TIMING: 10pm, Tonight - 10am, Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Expect heavy traffic and delays during rush hour.
SNOW TOTALS:
NORTH of I-76, we'll pick up: 3"-5"+
SOUTH of I-76, we'll pick up: 1"-3"+.
Snow showers should begin to lessen in intensity by lunchtime Tuesday with intermittent snow during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected in the mid 30s.
If you miss the sunshine, Thursday into the start of the weekend, we'll begin to enjoy a few more peaks of sun; however, temperatures will tumble into the 20s for highs during that period.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight snow! | Mid 20s
TUESDAY: System snow, heaviest during AM commute. 1-4"+ | Mid 30s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake snow. | Low 30s
THURSDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. | Upper 20s
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. | Mid 20s
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. | Near 30
SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. | Low 30s
