Michael Estime 6 p.m. weather forecast for January 30, 2017 (Photo: WKYC)

NORTHEAST OHIO - Heading out the door tonight looks good.

However, overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning, expect another round of impactful snow that will cause issues on roadways and will compound driving issues on untreated roads from this morning's round of snow.



TIMING: 10pm, Tonight - 10am, Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Expect heavy traffic and delays during rush hour.

SNOW TOTALS:

NORTH of I-76, we'll pick up: 3"-5"+

SOUTH of I-76, we'll pick up: 1"-3"+.



Snow showers should begin to lessen in intensity by lunchtime Tuesday with intermittent snow during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected in the mid 30s.



If you miss the sunshine, Thursday into the start of the weekend, we'll begin to enjoy a few more peaks of sun; however, temperatures will tumble into the 20s for highs during that period.



See you tonight on WKYC Channel 3 - Cleveland News tonight at 6pm, 7pm & 11pm for more on winter storm track timing into your neighborhood!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight snow! | Mid 20s

TUESDAY: System snow, heaviest during AM commute. 1-4"+ | Mid 30s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake snow. | Low 30s

THURSDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. | Upper 20s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. | Mid 20s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. | Near 30

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. | Low 30s

Follow Channel 3 Weather on Twitter @wkycweather and Facebook . Get involved with the weather conversation using #3Weather on Twitter.

#3Weather Tweets

(© 2017 WKYC)