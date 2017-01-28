Greg Dee 11 p.m. weather forecast for January 27, 2017 (Photo: WKYC)

NORTHEAST OHIO - WIND CHILLS this morning are in the low teens!

Bundle up if you're heading out the door bright and early. Intermittent snow showers are in our forecast through today, tonight and tomorrow. Light snowfall accumulations are expected in our primary and parts of our secondary snowbelt. Look for highs around 32°F with overnight lows in the mid 20s.



Lake Effect Snow will be more of an issue Sunday with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Several additional of snowfall is possible.



No big temperatures fluctuations are in the 7-day forecast either. Expect upper 20s/low 30s with off and on snow showers through next week as well.



SATURDAY: AM snow, midday break, more PM snow. | Low 30s

SUNDAY: Scattered snow. | Around 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. | Upper 20s

TUESDAY: Widespread snow (some rain mix possible). | Mid/Upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow. | Low 30s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. | Upper 20s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, flurries. | Upper 20s

