NORTHEAST OHIO - If you're planning on heading to Severance Hall this evening for the Jim Brickman Music concert, the weather looks great under partly to mostly cloudy skies!

Of course, make sure to bundle up, it'll be a chilly walk from your vehicle to the hall. We're looking for temperatures hovering right around freezing through the evening before falling into the mid 20s overnight into early Friday morning.



Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday morning and Friday afternoon with temps nearing 40°F for a high. However, Friday night into early Saturday morning, a RAIN/SNOW MIX is expected. Although no accumulations are anticipated, a few slick spots may develop. Rain that comes into contact with subfreezing surfaces (like: bridges/overpasses), make create Black Ice! Be mindful of this potential especially as you're heading out Friday through early Saturday morning.



CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST: A Green Wonderful :-) !

With temperatures forecast in the mid 40s, SNOW will NOT be an issue as you're heading to and from worship services and/or family/friends homes.



TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. | Mid 20s

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. Pleasant! | Low/Mid 40s

SATURDAY: Some scattered rain showers (if anything a few wet snowflakes may mix in early in the day) | Low 40s

SUNDAY (MERRY CHRISTMAS!): Mostly cloudy. | Mid/upper 40s

MONDAY: Scattered rain, very mild! | Near 60

TUESDAY: Chance of rain/snow showers. Cooler. | Upper 30s/Around 40

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. | Near 40

THURSDAY: Rain mix. | Upper 30s

