TGIF to you! Quieter, seasonal weather today as we climb back into the mid 30s. By tomorrow, we're close to 50!
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. A few passing flurries, especially midday to early afternoon. | Mid 30s
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Small rain chances late. | Around 50
SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. | Mid/Upper 40s (dropping into the upper 30s)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for lake effect. | Upper 30s
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. | Low 40s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow. | Mid 30s
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake snow chances. | Low 30s
