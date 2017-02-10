WKYC
FORECAST | Warmer weekend ahead

We're in store for warmer temperatures this weekend. Hollie Giangreco dishes the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Friday, February 10, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.

WKYC Weather Team , WKYC 8:44 AM. EST February 10, 2017

TGIF to you! Quieter, seasonal weather today as we climb back into the mid 30s. By tomorrow, we're close to 50!  

TODAY:  Mainly cloudy.  A few passing flurries, especially midday to early afternoon.  |  Mid 30s

SATURDAY:  Increasing clouds. Small rain chances late.  |  Around 50

SUNDAY:  Rain showers likely. | Mid/Upper 40s (dropping into the upper 30s)

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for lake effect.  |  Upper 30s

TUESDAY:  Partly cloudy.  |  Low 40s

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow.  |  Mid 30s

THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy with lake snow chances.  |  Low 30s

