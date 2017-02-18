Mid-Day Weather For Saturday Feb 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
International Adoption Agency raided in Strongsville
-
Violations reported against Summa
-
Gatesville Teacher accused of racist comments
-
Heroin impacts Berea family after son's overdose
-
Breaking Barriers finding solutions for heroin epidemic
-
Ways To Save For Thursday Feb 16, 2017
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for February 17, 2017
-
Ways To Save For Friday Feb 17, 2017
-
" Cash me ousside" Danielle returns
-
Cleveland Clinic opens new cancer center
More Stories
-
Breaking Barriers: Bringing real solutions to the…Feb 17, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Alianna DeFreeze's father wants money from Q to…Feb 17, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Kyrie Irving Says: 'The Earth is flat' and no LBJ on…Feb 17, 2017, 9:22 p.m.