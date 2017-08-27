Morning weather forecast for August 28, 2017
Minimal rain chances are expected as cooler temperatures continue today. Hollie Strano dishes the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Monday, August 28, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.
WKYC 5:49 AM. EDT August 28, 2017
