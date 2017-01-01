Election 2017: What is Ohio Issue 2?
Election 2017: What is Ohio Issue 1, aka Marsy's Law?
Updated 8:10 AM. EST
Body found near Maple Heights middle schoolBody found near Maple Heights middle school Authorities say the man was shot at least once.
- 1 hour ago
Gratitude after the stormGratitude after the storm The storm that swept though Sunday night was particularly scary for one North Royalton family with two special needs kids, when a tree crashed through their bedroom.
- 9 hours ago
Issue 2: Will Ohio taxpayers have to pay the legal expenses for the Healthcare CEO pushing Issue 2?Issue 2: Will Ohio taxpayers have to pay the legal expenses for the Healthcare CEO pushing Issue 2?
- 10 hours ago
Ohio ranked among fattest states in AmericaOhio ranked among fattest states in America Hungry? You might want to put down that double cheeseburger.
- 1 hour ago
Texas authorities: We won't mention shooter's name againTexas authorities: We won't mention shooter's name again The shooter's name went unspoken at a news conference on the killings at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and authorities there said they intend to keep refraining from saying it.
- 1 hour ago
WOW air offers $99 flights from Cleveland to EuropeWOW air offers $99 flights from Cleveland to Europe Need a vacation?
- 1 hour ago
Investigator | TSA officers flunk drug and alcohol testsInvestigator | TSA officers flunk drug and alcohol tests
- 10 hours ago
Feeling stressed or tired? Try this diffuser!Feeling stressed or tired? Try this diffuser! Savings to help you breathe better and sleep better.
- 3 hours ago
Got the Apple 'i' glitch? Here's how to fix itGot the Apple 'i' glitch? Here's how to fix it
- 3 hours ago
Northeast Ohio polling locations moved due to power outagesNortheast Ohio polling locations moved due to power outages The storms' aftermath has caused some schools and churches to remain closed until further notice, due to damage and power outages.
- 12 hours ago
Erie County family survives in laundry room as tornado blows pastErie County family survives in laundry room as tornado blows past One of the six tornadoes that hit Northeast Ohio Sunday evening blew through Erie County, an EF-1 with winds up to 100 miles per hour.
- 10 hours ago
Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez is finalist for American League Most Valuable Player awardCleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez is finalist for American League Most Valuable Player award Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez was named as one of three finalists for the American League's Most Valuable Player award.
- 14 hours ago
Reacting to Sashi Brown's press conference: The Donovan Live Postgame Show; VIDEOReacting to Sashi Brown's press conference: The Donovan Live Postgame Show; VIDEO 'The Voice of the Browns,' Jim Donovan, reacts to Cleveland Browns EVP Sashi Brown's press conference with Dave
- 11 hours ago
Target reveals Black Friday ad, Thanksgiving hoursTarget reveals Black Friday ad, Thanksgiving hours MINNEAPOLIS - While some retailers are joining the 'closed on Thanksgiving' movement, Minnesota-based Target Corp. will be open for bargain hunters who want to work off the turkey and mashed potatoes.
- 20 hours ago
PHOTOS: Community mourns Texas church shootingPHOTOS: Community mourns Texas church shooting 26 crosses were placed at the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
- 29 minutes ago
