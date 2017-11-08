Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: November 8, 2017

Are you ready for snow? Some lake effect snow is expected later this week. Hollie Strano dishes the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.

WKYC 7:22 AM. EST November 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories