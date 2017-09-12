Morning weather forecast for September 13, 2017
Temperatures are climbing again today with a chance for rain. Hollie Strano dishes the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.
WKYC 5:32 AM. EDT September 13, 2017
