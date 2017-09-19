Morning weather forecast for September 20, 2017
Scattered showers are possible today as warm temperatures continue. Hollie Strano dishes the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, September 20, 2017. Follow @holliesmiles on Twitter for more.
WKYC 5:37 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
