Former tropical storm could re-emerge, threaten Texas coast

MEXICO CITY - Forecasters say resurgent remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could threaten Texas late this week.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pass from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula into the southern Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday and regain tropical storm force.



It then could "move in the general direction of the Texas coast on Friday." The center warns it could bring storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane-force winds to the Texas coast.



Meanwhile, once-mighty Hurricane Kenneth is rapidly weakening in the Pacific. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) Tuesday, down from its top force of 130 mph (210 kph).



It was centered about 1,490 miles (2,400 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

CURRENT SATELLITE:

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press