Friday's heat sets record: photos

A view of a mix of commercial and residential buildings in the downtown Cleveland, Ohio area with the Cuyahoga River in the foreground (Photo: StonePhotos, StonePhotos)

Wow!

Today's temperatures have shattered records.

The previous high was set at 69°F in 1961, while today's temperature hit 74°F.

And, as WKYC meteorologist Michael Estime reports in the video below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view), Northeast Ohio may get close to breaking the all-time record high temperature ever recorded for the month of February in Cleveland.

