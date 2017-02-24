Friday's heat sets record: photos

Wow!
Today's temperatures have shattered records.
The previous high was set at 69°F in 1961, while today's temperature hit 74°F.
And, as WKYC meteorologist Michael Estime reports in the video below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view), Northeast Ohio may get close to breaking the all-time record high temperature ever recorded for the month of February in Cleveland.
