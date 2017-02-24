WKYC
Friday's heat sets record: photos

February 24, 2017

Wow!

Today's temperatures have shattered records.

The previous high was set at 69°F in 1961, while today's temperature hit 74°F. 

And, as WKYC meteorologist Michael Estime reports in the video below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view), Northeast Ohio may get close to breaking the all-time record high temperature ever recorded for the month of February in Cleveland. 

