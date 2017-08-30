The Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team continues to respond to rescue requests in the greater Houston Metro Area on Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson)

HOUSTON - As we move into the Thursday morning hours, officials are closely monitoring the situation in Crosby after multiple explosions at the Arkema chemical plant.

While thousands spent the night at various shelters around the area, rescue operations are continuing following Harvey's devastating impact on Texas.

The death toll officially hit 31 on Wednesday, with 18 of those lives lost in Harris County. That number will likely rise as the medical examiner's officer says they're investigating whether eight more deaths in Harris County were directly a result of the record-breaking storm. Included in that death toll is a family of six who drowned while trying to escape the flooding.

Houston finally got a break on the weather front Wednesday and that's expected to continue into Thursday.

Thursday updates

4:06 a.m.

The Harris County Sherriff's Office says one of its deputies has been taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes from the explosion at the Arkema chemical plant. Nine others drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution.

3:20 a.m.

Two explosions and black smoke has been reported at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby. The company had previously said that a fire in the next few days was likely because the refrigeration system for some of their chemicals had failed.





2 a.m.

Authorities have confirmed that a car honking sound heard repeatedly on Memorial Drive in West Houston was the result of a mechanical malfunction involving a car in the area. Police had been hearing car honking coming from a flooded area.





1:30 a.m.

The Fort Bend County of Emergency Management has changed a voluntary evacuation to a mandatory evacuation order for several subdivisions in the Barker reservoir area.

Fort Bend County's unincorporated area is under a curfew from 12:00 AM to 6:00AM and officials say it is best not to travel on these roadways until daylight. They are advising residents to make preparations now to remove all persons and pets out of the neighborhoods.

The areas now under mandatory evacuation includes:

CANYON GATE – all sections

CINCO RANCH – following sections: Bayou Park Estates, Cinco Forest, Equestrian Village, Fountain View, Greenway Village, Institutional Core, Southpark Meadow Place, North Lake Village, Plaza Subdivision, West Section 7, Willow Fork

GRAND LAKES – all sections

KELLIWOOD – following sections: Courts, Fairways, Greens, Links, Park, Pointe Terrace

RICEFIELD VILLAGE

WILLOW FORK – Greens, Section 1

1 a.m.

Rescue crews are searching Memorial on Memorial Drive near Gessner Road in West Houston after police and a KHOU crew heard honking coming from a flooded area. It appeared whoever was honking was trying to communicate with police, who were using a bullhorn to send out messages.





12:55 a.m.

The city of Beaumont's water system has been knocked out by rising floodwaters.

12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says its Flood Punt Teams rescued more than 940 people in the greater Houston Metro Area on Wednesday. In total, the Coast Guard has rescued more than 4,500 people and more than 113 pets in the area.

Midnight

The cities of Houston, Missouri City, and Bellaire are among those under a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

