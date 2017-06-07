Heavy rain causing flooding, flight delays in South Florida

Heavy rain continues to fall in Florida, bringing the potential for flooding and causing flight delays and cancellations on June 7, 2017 (Photo: WTVJ/WPTV)

MIAMI - Heavy rain continues to fall in Florida, bringing the potential for flooding and causing flight delays and cancellations.



The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for South Florida, and meteorologists say there's a potential for flooding through 8 p.m. Wednesday.



Officials say rain remains in the forecast for the remainder of the week.



Record rainfall was recorded Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The National Weather Service says Fort Lauderdale recorded 4.78 inches, (12 centimeters) breaking the previous record of 1.96 inches (5 centimeters) set in 1926. In West Palm Beach, the 4.18 inches (11 centimeters) broke the record of 3 inches (8 centimeters) set in 1904.



Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 298 delays and 11 cancellations due to rain on Tuesday. Miami International had 37 delays and five cancellations.

