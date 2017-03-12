Heavy snow to slam Northeast Ohio: Here's what to expect

Ugh. Winter isn’t done with us yet.

With heavy snow heading our way, the National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather alerts throughout Northeast Ohio.

Some areas could see more than a foot of snow by the time Mother Nature’s wintry mess winds down, which means school closings are likely. Be sure to check our list of school closings frequently as it's updated the moment additional districts decide to close.

Here’s how things are shaping up…

WINTER STORM WARNING

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday in the following counties:

- Cuyahoga

- Lorain

- Lake

- Geauga

- Ashtabula

- Huron

- Erie

Accumulations: 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts where lake effect snow bands persist.

Timing: Snow begins Monday afternoon, increasing in intensity into Tuesday morning. Lake effect snow will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Winds: 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday in the following counties:

- Summit

- Stark

- Portage

- Medina

- Richland

- Ashland

- Wayne

- Tuscarawas

- Carroll

- Columbiana

- Coshocton

- Mahoning

Accumulations: 4-7 inches of snow.

Timing: Snow will begin late Monday afternoon and increase in intensity overnight before tapering to scattered snow showers Tuesday night. Some lake effect snow bands could impact portions of the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Winds: 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

This storm comes as low pressure tracks its way through the Ohio Valley with widespread snow developing west to east across the area.

“Lake Erie will enhance snowfall totals downwind of the lake where the highest accumulations are expected,” according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn that driving conditions will be difficult at times, with reduced visibility and snow-covered roads. ODOT crews spent Monday morning pre-treating the roadways in anticipation of the wintry weather event.

For those of you keeping track, spring begins at 6:28 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

