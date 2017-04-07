High winds cause power outages, school closings in Northeast Ohio

(Photo: Thinkstock)

As high winds whip through Northeast Ohio, some students are staying home from school.

According to FirstEnergy, more than 23,000 are without power across Northeast Ohio, meaning a handful of schools have closed for the day.

FirstEnergy estimates power will be restored by noon Friday.

Click here to view the current map of outages.

Affected by county:

Cuyahoga County: 4,305

Geauga County: 116

Lake County: 1,017

Lorain County: 100

Medina County: 88

Portage County: 15,577

Stark County: 74

Summit County: 401

