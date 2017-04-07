High winds cause power outages, school closings in Northeast Ohio

As high winds whip through Northeast Ohio, some students are staying home from school.
According to FirstEnergy, more than 23,000 are without power across Northeast Ohio, meaning a handful of schools have closed for the day.
FirstEnergy estimates power will be restored by noon Friday.
Affected by county:
Cuyahoga County: 4,305
Geauga County: 116
Lake County: 1,017
Lorain County: 100
Medina County: 88
Portage County: 15,577
Stark County: 74
Summit County: 401
