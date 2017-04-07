WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 38 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

High winds cause power outages, school closings in Northeast Ohio

WKYC 7:06 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

As high winds whip through Northeast Ohio, some students are staying home from school.

According to FirstEnergy, more than 23,000 are without power across Northeast Ohio, meaning a handful of schools have closed for the day.

FirstEnergy estimates power will be restored by noon Friday.

Click here to view the current map of outages.

Affected by county:

Cuyahoga County: 4,305

Geauga County: 116

Lake County: 1,017

Lorain County: 100

Medina County: 88

Portage County: 15,577

Stark County: 74

Summit County: 401

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories