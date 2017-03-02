High winds tear Ford logo from atop automaker's headquarters

Detroit skyline. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: sssimone)

DEARBORN, MICH. - High winds have torn a large Ford Motor Co. logo off the top of the company's world headquarters building in suburban Detroit.



Ford spokesman Mike Moran says the Dearborn-based automaker plans to restore the sign as soon as possible after it was ripped loose Wednesday night.



The Detroit News reports it was recovered from the building's roof. The Detroit Free Press reports that the logo was on fabric and lighting behind the sign stayed on the building. No one was injured.



Wind gusts in the area approached 50 mph on Wednesday and eased Thursday morning. A second large Ford logo on the building wasn't affected.



The winds followed other severe weather across the Midwest. Officials earlier said three tornadoes hit southwestern Michigan as part of the storms.

