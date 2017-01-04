How to share your weather photos, videos with WKYC

It's winter and we know the snow is inevitable.

From harrowing commutes on the Shoreway to the snowman your kids built in the backyard, we want to see how the Northeast Ohio weather affects you (even if it's not snow -- we love pretty sunsets, too!)

Your photos, videos and social media posts may be used on WKYC, our website and our social media pages.

Here's how you can show us your photos and videos:

UPLOAD TO YOUR TAKE ON WKYC.COM

You can upload photos and videos directly to yourtake.wkyc.com from your mobile device and desktop.

SHARE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

You can always post photos and video directly to our Facebook page, tweet them @wkyc or tag us on Instagram @WKYC3. Be sure to use the hashtag #BeOn3.

EMAIL US

You can also email photos and videos to us at yourtake@wkyc.com.