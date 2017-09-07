WKYC
Close

Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 4 storm

Sept. 8, 2017: Hurricane Irma's maximum sustained winds dropped to near 155 mph early today, which downgrades the storm to a Category 4. Hollie Strano has the updated details as the hurricane approaches Florida.

Associated Press , WKYC 5:32 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 4 storm Friday as it batters the Caribbean on a path toward Florida but remains a powerful hurricane.
               
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Irma's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 155 mph (250 kph). The hurricane center says some fluctuations in strength are likely over the next day or two but Irma is expected to stay a Category 4 storm.
               
Just before 5 a.m. EDT Friday, the hurricane was centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Great Inagua Island and 495 miles (795 kilometers) southeast of Miami.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Hurricane Irma: Everything to know about the historic storm

WKYC

National Hurricane Center: Irma to bring 'severe' conditions to Florida

WKYC

Disney World's hurricane policy: What to do if Hurricane Irma impacts your vacation

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories