Hurricane Jose ambles toward U.S., unlikely to make landfall

With Texas and Florida still digging out from Harvey and Irma, Hurricane Jose inched closer to the U.S. mainland Thursday, but forecasters said the storm would likely shift northward in the next few days and skirt the Mid-Atlantic on its way up the coast.

While a U.S. landfall was not totally out of the picture yet, particularly in the mid-Atlantic and New England areas, tracking data shows Jose likely remaining well offshore.

On Thursday morning, Jose was located about 510 miles south-southwest of Bermuda moving west at 3 mph. It was packing sustained winds of 75 mph.

While Jose was driving hurricane-force winds for 25 miles from its core, the National Hurricane Center said Jose could weaken to a tropical storm by Friday.

Compared to the major storms that slammed Texas and Florida, Jose remained modest in size and intensity, while generating swells in Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and the southeastern U.S.

The hurricane center said these swells could spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast during the next few days, however, and is likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

