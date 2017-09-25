Hurricane Maria could brush Outer Banks later this week

(Photo: The Washington Post, 2014 The Washington Post)

As Hurricane Maria continues to churn offshore, large waves and strong rip currents are raking the U.S. Southeast.

“Rip currents and high surf are going to be increasing along the Southeast,” said Dennis Feltgen of the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Center in Miami.

“Looking at satellite imagery now, the actual direct impacts are gone from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Feltgen said Sunday.

The Weather Service reported that Maria, now a Category 2 hurricane, is located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. It is headed on a northward track that may cause its outer edges to brush the Outer Banks of North Carolina by late Tuesday before the storm moves out to sea.

The storm could pass within 150 miles of the Outer Banks on its closest approach in the middle of the week, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. The storm could stall for a few days and bring a threat of prolonged winds and minor coastal flooding.

Another storm, Hurricane Lee, is located over the central Atlantic Ocean almost 1,000 miles east of Bermuda but is expected to stay far from shore, Feltgen said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM