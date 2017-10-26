Hurricane Maria recovery highlights Puerto Rico inequalities

San Juan's Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz hugs a woman during her visit to an elderly home in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: Thais Llorca, EPA-EFE)

VEGA BAJA, PUERTO RICO - Hurricane Maria didn't discriminate between rich and poor when it struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, but the recovery has been another story. The wealthy can afford generators and bottled water - or a plane ticket to wait out the disaster elsewhere.



But more than 40 percent of the island's people live below the poverty line and life for them is only getting worse.



They spend hours seeking water. They hunt for diesel to keep generators running or sweat in their ruined homes, unable to sleep. They're out of work.



Meanwhile, other parts of the island feel almost normal. Evening lights flicker on among the high-rises. People walk their dogs on cleared streets, jog wearing expensive gym clothes in the early morning and go out for dinner in partially-lit restaurants.

