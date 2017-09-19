Hurricane Maria to hit Puerto Rico as Category 4

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 4 storm as it closes in on Puerto Rico but remains a dangerous hurricane that threatens to decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Maria's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are near 155 mph and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm should keep that intensity until it makes landfall.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Maria was centered about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving northwest near 10 mph.

The prefect of the French island of Guadeloupe has raised the death toll stemming from Hurricane Maria from one to two people.

Eric Maire said Tuesday night that in addition to one person who "did not comply with the confinement instructions" and was killed by a falling tree, another person died after they "fell in the sea."

The identity of either of the fatalities is unknown.

The Guadeloupe prefecture has also said two people are reported missing after a shipwreck near the French island of Desirade.

France's interior minister Gerard Collomb said there were three people wounded in Martinique, including one seriously.

The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed on those French territories.

© 2017 Associated Press