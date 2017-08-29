Images of Harvey: WKYC's Will Ujek, Stephanie Metzger, and Vince Fratiani report from Houston

(Photo: Will Ujek, WKYC)

HOUSTON - WKYC Channel 3 is assisting our TEGNA sister station KHOU and others with coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey on the ground in the greater Houston area.

Reporter Will Ujek, digital producer Stephanie Metzger, and producer Vince Fratiani have captured the following images and videos as responders try to assist those victims in need.

About 50 minutes north of Houston, here's what it's looking like. #HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/xeZSZ2BHkl — Stephanie Metzger (@SMetzgerWKYC) August 29, 2017

Humanity at its best vs Mother Nature at its worst. So many good samaritans volunteering time and resources to assist victims of #Harvey . pic.twitter.com/kDueDK6cGi — Will Ujek (@WillUjek) August 29, 2017





Highways around Houston closed at points, leading to wrong way traffic. Side streets still underwater. #HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/W7u1ggUgHL — Will Ujek (@WillUjek) August 29, 2017





