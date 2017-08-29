WKYC
Close

Images of Harvey: WKYC's Will Ujek, Stephanie Metzger, and Vince Fratiani report from Houston

WKYC 5:19 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

HOUSTON - WKYC Channel 3 is assisting our TEGNA sister station KHOU and others with coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey on the ground in the greater Houston area.

Reporter Will Ujek, digital producer Stephanie Metzger, and producer Vince Fratiani have captured the following images and videos as responders try to assist those victims in need. 


 


© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Harvey officially east of Houston, moving toward Louisiana

WKYC

LIVE VIDEO: Thousands rescued, huddled in shelters, after Harvey's record flooding

WKYC

LIVE BLOG: Crosby chemical plant evacuated; potential for fire or explosion at site

WKYC

At least 10 dead in Houston area from Harvey flooding, winds

WKYC

President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say congratulations' yet

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories