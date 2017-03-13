Close Interactive radar: Track the weather conditions WKYC 8:23 AM. EST March 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Follow the latest weather conditions with our interactive radar below.Click here to check the extended 7-day forecast for more.App users can see the radar HERE.As always, track the latest school closings HERE. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Early morning weather forecast for March 13, 2017 6 p.m. weather forecast Sunday March 12, 2017 Missing Parma teen found safe Ways to Save for Monday, March 13th RTA shooter arrested Car into Murphy's Law in Brooklyn Cleveland Police investigated, possible abduction was domestic situation, man arrested - Carly Flynn Morgan Cleveland woman sentenced for killing puppy Police say Sandusky couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos Ohio launches Baby Box program More Stories Heavy snow to slam Northeast Ohio: Here's what to expect Mar 13, 2017, 5:59 a.m. FORECAST | Big accumulating snow on the way! Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. Interactive radar: Track the weather conditions Mar 13, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs