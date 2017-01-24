January storms stir destruction from coast-to-coast

A nor'easter affectst New England on January 24, 2017. (Photo: NBC)

NEW YORK - Americans have been dealing with death and destruction from January weather that's produced flooding, high winds and suspected tornadoes from the Deep South to the Northeast and California.



A powerful storm system tore across the South over the weekend and the death toll climbed to 20 people Monday, when a Florida woman succumbed to injuries she suffered when a tree crashed into her house. Fifteen people died in south Georgia and four others in Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center says 39 possible tornadoes were reported across the Southeast over the weekend.



Meanwhile, millions of people from the mid-Atlantic through New England are being advised to hunker down as a nor'easter moves up the East Coast with wind gusts approaching 60 mph and offshore winds near hurricane level.



And California finally got a break Monday from a three-day winter storm that broke rainfall records, washed out roads and churned up tremendous waves. Authorities reported at least four people dead and several missing. Nearly 3 feet of snow fell on ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada mountains while avalanche warnings have been issued for northern Utah.

---

