Lake Effect Snow Advisory now includes Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Another Arctic blast will bring up to a half foot of new snow to parts of northeast Ohio by the end of the work week.
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:
- LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY for Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga (through Saturday 4 a.m.)
- LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY for Cuyahoga (through Saturday 4 a.m.)
Here's what you need to know...
* Accumulations...4 to 6 inches of snow.
* Timing...Lake effect snow and snow squalls will continue at times into Friday night. The snow bands are expected to move around and will vary in intensity.
* Impacts...Visibilities will drop below a quarter of a mile in the heavier snow showers.
* Winds...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* Temperatures...8 to 18 above.
* Wind chills...In the single digits through Friday...then as low as 5 below friday night.
