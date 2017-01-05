Lake Effect Snow Advisory now includes Cleveland

Lake Effect Snow Advisory (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Another Arctic blast will bring up to a half foot of new snow to parts of northeast Ohio by the end of the work week.

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:

LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY for Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga (through Saturday 4 a.m.)

Here's what you need to know...

* Accumulations...4 to 6 inches of snow.



* Timing...Lake effect snow and snow squalls will continue at times into Friday night. The snow bands are expected to move around and will vary in intensity.



* Impacts...Visibilities will drop below a quarter of a mile in the heavier snow showers.



* Winds...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.



* Temperatures...8 to 18 above.



* Wind chills...In the single digits through Friday...then as low as 5 below friday night.

