Lake Effect Snow Advisory thru Saturday

CLEVELAND - Another Arctic blast will bring up to a half foot of new snow to parts of northeast Ohio by the end of the work week.
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:
- LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY for Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga (through Saturday 4 a.m.)
Lake effect snow will increase in intensity this evening as the snow bands over lake erie move onshore as the flow shifts from southwest to west. The snow will become heavy along the lakeshore, especially in Ashtabula
County this evening.
This activity will impact the Interstate 90 corridor. The remainder of the snowbelt will see an increase in snow this evening into tonight. The snow showers and squalls will be heavy at times and will continue on Friday into Friday night. Locally higher amounts of snowfall will occur where snow bands persist.
