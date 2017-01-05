Lake Effect Snow Advisory thru Saturday

Lake Effect Snow Advisory (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Another Arctic blast will bring up to a half foot of new snow to parts of northeast Ohio by the end of the work week.

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:

LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY for Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga (through Saturday 4 a.m.)

Lake effect snow will increase in intensity this evening as the snow bands over lake erie move onshore as the flow shifts from southwest to west. The snow will become heavy along the lakeshore, especially in Ashtabula

County this evening.

This activity will impact the Interstate 90 corridor. The remainder of the snowbelt will see an increase in snow this evening into tonight. The snow showers and squalls will be heavy at times and will continue on Friday into Friday night. Locally higher amounts of snowfall will occur where snow bands persist.

Here's what you need to know...

* Accumulations...3 to 7 inches of snow from Thursday evening into Friday night. Locally higher amounts where lake effect snow showers persist.

* Timing...A general light snow will transition to heavier lake effect snow and snow squalls this evening and continue at times into Friday night. The snow bands will likely move around and vary in intensity.

* Impacts...Visibilities will drop below a quarter of a mile in the heavier snow showers.

* Winds...West 10 to 15 mph.

* Temperatures...Low temperatures near 10. Highs Friday 15 to 20 degrees.

* Wind chills...In the single digits through friday...Then as low as 5 below Friday night.

Stay up on the latest forecast from Channel 3 Weather.