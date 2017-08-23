Leaves already changing colors in Northeast Ohio

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC-TV)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Wait… It is still summer, right?

Although the official start of fall doesn’t arrive for several weeks, some leaves are already starting to show off their autumn colors in Northeast Ohio.

A WKYC cameraman spotted the changing colors Wednesday in Richmond Heights.

For those of you wondering, fall begins on Friday, Sept. 22.

Have you seen leaves changing colors in your area?

