Leaves showing their colors across the Great Smoky Mountains
Across the Great Smoky Mountains the leaves are starting to show the signs of fall. But with the tempertures still feeling like summer, and the recent dry spell, it could mean the colors won't last as long. Kendall Morris reports. (WBIR)
WKYC 6:16 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
