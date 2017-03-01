WKYC
Lightning strike causes fire at Ashtabula County church

WKYC 8:47 AM. EST March 01, 2017

DORSET, OHIO - An Ashtabula County church caught fire after it was struck by lightning during the heavy overnight storms Wednesday.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, First Baptist Church of Dorset on state Route 193 caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire crews had the fire under control around 8:30 a.m. 

