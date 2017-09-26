Lines at San Juan's airports are growing as people escape island

No A-C, little water, and zero patience....that is how many hurricane victims stranded at San Juan's airport would describe their situation today (Tuesday). N-B-C's Gabe Gutierrez is there and tells us how the growing--and increasingly desperate--crowds a

WKYC 8:12 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories