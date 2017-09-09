Live Hurricane Irma blog: Hurricane eye about to move over Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma is moving closer to Florida's west coast, bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Hurricane Irma makes its approach to Florida, 10News wants to help everyone weather this storm together.

Here's the latest information for Sunday, Sept. 10:

6:30 a.m. Some 16,714 people are in shelters in Pinellas County. The shelters are about 58 percent full.

Nine of the county's 10 shelters still have space. Only John Sexton Elementary School is at capacity.

6 a.m. There are 381,429 Florida customers without power as Hurricane Irma continues to approach the state, according to Gov. Rick Scott.

5 a.m. Irma remained a Category 4 hurricane with winds at 130 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Sunday, Sept. 10. Hurricane Irma is 40 miles south-southeast of Key West, Florida.

3:30 a.m. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies will close off access to the county’s barrier islands.

The restriction includes residents and businesses for the barrier islands from the Dunedin Causeway to Tierra Verde.

Citizens leaving the barrier islands will not be impacted.

The county will announce plans for re-entry once the hurricane passes.

2 a.m. Irma has restrengthened to a Category 4 hurricane with winds at 130 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 2 a.m., Sept. 10 update.

12:18 a.m. The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch until noon Sunday in several Florida counties, including Highlands

The other counties are Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Mainland Monroe, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach and St. Lucie.

12:11 a.m. Pasco County is seeking 20 volunteers who know how to operate ham radios to assist with Hurricane Irma response efforts.

Volunteers must have their own portable or mobile radio with UHF/VHF capability.

If you are ready to help, please email your contact information at volunteer@pascocountyfl.net or call the Customer Service Volunteer Hotline at 727-847-8944 to register. Other volunteer opportunities are also available. Additional information will be posted at http://www.pascocountyfl.net/.

