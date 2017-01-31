WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 268 closing alerts
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather conditions

Road Conditions east - Greg Dee

WKYC 6:42 AM. EST January 31, 2017

Are you ready for more snow?

More of the white stuff is piling up in portions of Northeast Ohio... But how much more will fall and when will the wintry weather settle down?

Our crews have been out to bring you all the latest information.

 

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories