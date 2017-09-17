Lucky duck! 'Irma' sits on eggs even during hurricane-force winds

"Irma" the duck reportedly sat on her eggs even during the worst of Hurricane Irma in Plant City, Fla. (Photo: Joy Anne Trent)

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- "Irma" the duck, who sat through the worst of Hurricane Irma, probably only had one thought as the winds whipped through.

"Not today, Hurricane Irma, not on my watch!"

Joy Anne Trent posted a photo of "Irma" keeping watch of her 13 eggs and quite the eggcellent story: sat on the nest for the past month only to get off to eat and drink.

During Hurricane Irma, however, she sat.

On Facebook: "Irma" the Muscovy duck

"Towards evening as the hurricane was heading towards us, we had torrential rains and wind gusts up to 107mph! Irma hunkered down and never left her nest," Trent wrote on Facebook. "We could watch her from our bathroom window as we were lucky and never lost power. When the eye of the hurricane was over our house we went out to check on her and she was still sitting tight.

"When we woke up Monday morning, there was Irma, still sitting on her nest, covered in broken tree branches and Spanish moss, but alive and unharmed, all 13 eggs still intact."

Trent says she's looking forward to all of the eggs hatching and all of the poop that will land on her driveway.

