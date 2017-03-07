Madagascar lashed by rain, wind from Cyclone Enawo

Tropical Cyclone Enawo makes landfall early today in Madagascar, swirling clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. (Photo: NASA)

JOHANNESBURG - Heavy rains and strong winds from a cyclone are hitting northeast Madagascar.



Aid workers were on alert Tuesday as Cyclone Enawo lashed the coastline. Authorities are concerned about flooding and other threats to safety.



The storm is expected to move south through the island nation for several days.



Some of the worst weather is reported near Antalaha in the Sava area.

