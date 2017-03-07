WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 25 weather alerts
Close

Madagascar lashed by rain, wind from Cyclone Enawo

The Associated Press , WKYC 4:52 PM. EST March 07, 2017

JOHANNESBURG - Heavy rains and strong winds from a cyclone are hitting northeast Madagascar.

Aid workers were on alert Tuesday as Cyclone Enawo lashed the coastline. Authorities are concerned about flooding and other threats to safety.

The storm is expected to move south through the island nation for several days.

Some of the worst weather is reported near Antalaha in the Sava area.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories