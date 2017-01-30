Manatees caught basking in Florida sun on Monday, January 30, 2017. (Photo: WFLA-TV)

APOLLO BEACH, FLORIDA - A group of manatees were caught basking in the sun on Monday off the Florida coast.

More than a dozen sea cows could be seen swimming and relaxing in the warm water near the Teco plant in Apollo Beach.

Experts say it's a popular destination for hundreds of manatees to keep warm during the string of colder weather each year.

Chopper video shows some of the manatees splashing around while others were content to float the day away.

Experts say the manatees huddle in the warm waters because they can freeze in waters below 68 degrees.

---

WFLA-TV