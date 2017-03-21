WKYC
Mark your calendar! Wednesday is Ohio's statewide tornado drill

WKYC 1:38 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

OHIO - Ohio is participating in a statewide tornado drill to test the state's emergency alert systems, according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. 

Counties across the Buckeye State will sound outdoor warning sirens at 9:50 a.m. 

Phones and other mobile devices will also receive the alert. 

"Schools, businesses and households are encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans," the agency wrote in a recent email. 

This week's drill is part of the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness' 'Severe Weather Awareness Week,' which ends on Saturday. 

