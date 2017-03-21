Mark your calendar! Wednesday is Ohio's statewide tornado drill

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Polina Shuvaeva)

OHIO - Ohio is participating in a statewide tornado drill to test the state's emergency alert systems, according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Counties across the Buckeye State will sound outdoor warning sirens at 9:50 a.m.

Phones and other mobile devices will also receive the alert.

"Schools, businesses and households are encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans," the agency wrote in a recent email.

This week's drill is part of the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness' 'Severe Weather Awareness Week,' which ends on Saturday.

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week! Know what to do when the sirens sound. #SWAW https://t.co/kzMDgbhhZS pic.twitter.com/ycx8TLiuTd — OCSWA (@OHWxAwareness) March 21, 2017

