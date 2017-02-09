Michael Estime

I am so excited to call the Buckeye State my new home!

Before joining the Channel 3 family, I served for 4 years as the Morning, Midday & Noon Meteorologist at WTVQ in the “Horse Capital of the World” - Lexington, Kentucky.

While in Kentucky, my forecasts of crippling snowstorms, record shattering cold, devastating flooding and violent tornadoes helped earn our weather team the title of “Most Accurate Forecast in Central Kentucky” by WeatheRate. Your safety before, during and after a storm is my number one priority. Rain or shine, day or night, my passion for the weather, commitment to our community, and optimistic outlook are qualities that you can count on.

I am a proud graduate of Central Michigan University (CMU) and earned degrees in both Meteorology and Mathematics. During my time at CMU, I worked for MHTV News Central 34, and was awarded “Best Weathercaster” in 2006, 2007 & 2008.

Michael Estime comes to WKYC after working in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo: WKYC)

I started my career working behind the scenes at WWJ-TV CBS Detroit through the Emma L. Bowen Foundation (EBF) and was awarded a 5-year work/study scholarship with CBS News. The EBF allowed me the opportunity to work with meteorologists all over the country from New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Detroit to The Weather Channel. In 2009, the EFB honored me with its coveted “Outstanding Student of the Year” award. My next jump took me to the "Song & Soul of the South," - Macon, Georgia. I served as a Morning Meteorologist at WMGT for several years before being promoted to the Chief Meteorologist position. I experienced just about everything in Georgia, from blistering hot summers and hurricanes to snow and ice storms. The historic April 27-28, 2011 tornado outbreak in the southeast, which decimated parts of Central Georgia, serves as my piece of humble pie as to the extreme power of Mother Nature.

I am an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist through the American Meteorological Society, and also hold a membership with the National Weather Association.

In my spare time, I enjoy volunteering in the community, playing the clarinet, and spending time with friends and family (including my mirror-identical twin brother!)

If you would like me to speak with your students or participate in your charity event, please send me an email to: MichaelEstime@WKYC.com

