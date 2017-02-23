More records fall across northern Ohio Thursday

Cleveland skyline (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Something about these February temperatures doesn't feel quite right. But Clevelanders did not seem to mind today as the feeling of spring filled the air Thursday.

Temperatures were on pace early in the day to break records across northern Ohio and by afternoon, all records at northern Ohio's major cities were shattered.

The National Weather Service says Cleveland topped out at 68 degrees to break the old record of 66 degrees in 2000 which is the fifth new record set in the first 54 days of 2017.

Elsewhere, record highs were also set on Thursday:

*Akron/Canton: 69 degrees (old record 63 degrees in 1906)

*Mansfield: 68 degrees (old record 62 degrees in 1985, 1930)

*Youngstown/Warren: 69 degrees (old record 66 degrees in 1943)

*Toledo: 68 degrees (old record 65 degrees in 2000)

Northern Ohio will see even warmer temperatures on Friday according to WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling who says the mid 70s are a real possibility for most locations.

A weak cold front will settle south into the area this evening and stall for several hours before turning back north as a warm front by morning. Depending on how far the front moves north will determine who sees the warmest temperatures.

Friday evening, a very strong cold front will push through and kick off showers and thunderstorms from west to east during the evening and overnight hours. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with strong, damaging winds, heavy rains and hail. Any threat of isolated tornadoes will be generally over western Ohio, according to the National Storms Prediction Center.

Behind the front, temperatures for the weekend will be about 30 degrees colder than the highs we see on Friday proving once again, the calendar really does say February.

---

Follow Frank Macek on Twitter @frankmacekwkyc and on Facebook

(© 2017 WKYC)