More than 1.2M without power in Northeast

NEW YORK - Electricity is slowing being restored, but more than 1.2 million people are still without power in the Northeast after severe weather brought high winds and heavy rains through the region.



That number is according to a tally of outages from utility companies in more than a half-dozen states.



National Grid says crews are responding to widespread power outages due to extensive tree damage and branches coming down on power lines.



Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says power restoration will not be "a one-day thing."



Maine was hit hard, with more than 490,000 homes and businesses losing electricity, surpassing the peak number from an infamous 1998 ice storm.

