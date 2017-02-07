New record highs set across northern Ohio Tuesday

CLEVELAND - Temperatures were mild enough on Tuesday to tie or set new records at several cities across northern Ohio.

A surge of warm air ahead of strong cold front propelled temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s by early afternoon across the entire region. Heavy rain was also part of the weather picture with many areas seeing enough rain and melting snow to swell rivers and streams.

The National Weather Service says Cleveland hit 60 degree at 1:01 pm which tied the old record of 60 degrees in 1925. This is the third record high for 2017 with new records set on January 12th with 65 degrees and January 17th with 61 degrees.

For the first seven days of February, the Cleveland area is running about 2 degrees warmer than normal.

High temperatures also were tied or exceeded records at Mansfield with 58 degrees, Youngstown with 58 degrees and Toledo with 57 degrees.

Much colder air and snow is the forecast for Wednesday across northern Ohio according to WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling.

