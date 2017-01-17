Noon weather forecast for January 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Doylestown body ID'd as missing Stark Co. man
-
Ways to Save
-
Gates Mills home invasion suspect arrested
-
Wadsworth officer carries woman to safety
-
Cle Officer Accused of Assault
-
CMSD employees scammed out of direct deposit
-
Councilman Jeff Johnson to run for CLE Mayor
-
Ways to Save
-
Thousands of women to march in Washington
-
GM to add 1,000 jobs in U.S.
More Stories
-
LIVE | Cleveland officer in court for sexual assault…Jan 16, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
-
Crews return to water to resume search for planeJan 17, 2017, 9:53 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Warmer temps bring more rainJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.