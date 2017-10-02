NORC poll: Americans want local leaders to fight warming

Global warming (Photo: WKYC)

WASHINGTON - Americans say they want local officials to battle global warming now that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the nation from an international climate change agreement.



That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.



The poll finds 57 percent of Americans say they favor local governments picking up the slack to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their own, with 10 percent opposing it.



The poll finds more Americans oppose than favor Trump's effort to pull the U.S. out of the Paris accord. Also, 72 percent say they believe climate change is happening and 63 percent at least partly blame humans.



The poll of 1,038 adults was taken before Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

© 2017 Associated Press