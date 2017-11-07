NWS confirms tornado in Williamsfield Sunday

WILLIAMSFIELD - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Williamsfield area during Sunday's severe storms.

NWS Cleveland says the tornado was an EF2, meaning it caused considerable damage. The EF scale ranges from EF0 (minor to no damage) to EF5 (total destruction).

On Monday, the NWS confirmed at least eight tornados touched down in the region during Sunday's storms.

