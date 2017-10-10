Ophelia set to become hurricane later in week. Photo on October 10, 2017

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ophelia is becoming better organized far out in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane later this week.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Ophelia was located about 780 miles (1,260 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and is moving southeast at about 5 mph (7 kph).



Forecasters at the Miami center say Ophelia should gain muscle over the next 48 hours en route to becoming a hurricane sometime Thursday.



There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect with the storm far out at sea.

CURRENT SATELLITE:

CURRENT PROJECTED PATH:

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press