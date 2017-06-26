Did you see the double rainbow that filled the sky on Monday?: Photos

Not a bad way to finish out a Monday!
We received several tweets and messages via social media with pictures of the double rainbow that cascaded across Northeast Ohio on Monday. Check out some of the best.
@wkyc double rainbow pic.twitter.com/31pUVI2pih— Karen Kea (@keaEkea) June 27, 2017
Double rainbow in twinsburg @WEWS @wkyc @weatherchannel @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/KWeZuKmlVi— Emma Sutton (@2021_emma) June 26, 2017
Wow look at the rainbow in downtown Cleveland! @wkycweather @wkyc pic.twitter.com/xBIL5DpeLq— JASMINE MONROE (@MONROEWKYC) June 26, 2017
(Okay, Jasmine only saw a single rainbow, but that definitely counts as a beautiful picture)
@MichaelEstimeWX @wkyc beautiful double rainbow over Parma 🇺🇸❤️🌈❤️🌈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M3VcrAaOfX— Melissa Wunderle (@MelissaWunderle) June 26, 2017
What a phenomenal shot on Instagram by our neighbors at the 100th Bomb Group! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5izizJKI7C— Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) June 27, 2017
