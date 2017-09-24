WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Close

Parma City Schools to close Monday due to heat and humidity levels

WKYC 9:39 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

It's getting hot in here.

Apparently, too hot for Parma City School officials. 

The school announced on Twitter that it would not open Monday, September 25, sighting high heat and humidity levels. 

 

Remain with WKYC for any additional school closings.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories