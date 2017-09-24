Parma City Schools to close Monday due to heat and humidity levels

(Photo: Facebook)

It's getting hot in here.

Apparently, too hot for Parma City School officials.

The school announced on Twitter that it would not open Monday, September 25, sighting high heat and humidity levels.

The PCSD will be closed tomorrow, Sept. 25, due to high heat and humidity levels. Click here for more info: https://t.co/yUIUsMshsB — Parma Schools (@ParmaSchools) September 25, 2017

Remain with WKYC for any additional school closings.

© 2017 WKYC-TV