PHOTOS | Floods wash over Northeast Ohio

Heavy rains have hit Northeast Ohio and the result is flooding across the area.

WKYC photographers roamed the area and found high waters at the Chagrin River in Eastlake, E. 37th Street and E. 140th Street in Cleveland.

We were also at the Grand River, where the mouth had opened and water and large pieces of ice were high:

