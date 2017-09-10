Police rescue family stuck in ditch amid Hurricane Irma

Lakeland police officers rescued two adults and two children on Swindell Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday Sept. 11, 2017. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Lakeland police officers helped rescue a family stranded inside their car in a 4-foot water-filled ditch on Monday morning amid Hurricane Irma.

Officers rescued two adults and two children on Swindell Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

At the time, the eye of Hurricane Irma was between Lakeland and Plant City.

Officers found the family with water up to the seats. They safely rescued the family out of their car.

Police said one of the children is 6 months old and the other is 10 months old.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV